Business by Mary Spiller Goldman Sachs Foundation Chief Warns Of Strain On Philanthropy Under Trump Policies Asahi Pompey, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, warns that cuts to philanthropic funding under President Trump's policies could disproportionately harm women and girls, leaving fewer resources for equity-focused initiatives worldwide.







The leader of Goldman Sachs’ philanthropic arm says charitable organizations are under increasing pressure as the political climate reshapes support for diversity and inclusion efforts.



“It’s a tough time,” said Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, during Bloomberg’s “Women, Money & Power” summit in London. “And anyone who says otherwise is just not seeing the reality on the ground.”



Pompey, who joined Goldman’s management committee in 2020, has guided the firm’s philanthropic and community-focused initiatives, including 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, One Million Black Women, and Community TeamWorks.

She explained that her team has been forced to adjust some programs to align with the shifting environment for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts following President Donald Trump’s election.



While the adaptations are ongoing, Pompey warned of broader ripple effects. “A lot of the philanthropic funding disproportionately go to women and girls around the world,” she said. “And so to the extent that those dollars continue to be cut, there will be fewer women and girls around the world with money or power.”

There is a sense of "panic and pessimism" among non-profit leaders in the US right now, says Goldman Sachs' Asahi Pompey #BBGWomenMoneyPower https://t.co/D71n0UVSBN pic.twitter.com/KMF8OMM2gh — Bloomberg (@business) October 1, 2025

“Women, Money & Power” is a Bloomberg event that brings together some of the most influential women in global finance. It’s designed to explore how women are shaping the future of investing, banking, asset management, and making leadership decisions in the finance sector.



Beyond her philanthropic leadership, Pompey chairs Goldman’s Urban Investment Group (UIG), which plays a central role in the firm’s community development financing. Through the program, UIG has committed more than $20 billion in loans and investment capital to projects across the United States, particularly under the Community Reinvestment Act.



Pompey also serves on Goldman’s Management Committee and the Global Inclusion and Diversity Committee, while acting as a global sponsor of the Women’s Network. Her remarks highlight the uncertain future facing charitable initiatives as political shifts reshape the landscape for organizations focused on equity and access.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Media Maverick Emil Wilbekin Forged A Movement From Vibe To Native Son