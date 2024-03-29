Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Netflix Drops A Trailer For Animated ‘Good Times’ Reboot And Folks Have Opinions The edgy reboot consists of a star-studded cast and provocative story lines.









The trailer for Netflix’s animated Good Times reboot has dropped. It gives the audience a sneak peek into the R-rated series which follows a new Evans family as they are “scratching and surviving “in modern-day Chi-town.

The series features some of Black Hollywood’s most recognizable voices, including J.B. Smoove (Reggie), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly), Jay Pharoah (Junior), Marsai Martin (Grey), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin), and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa.) According to Netflix, the reboot will provide a fresh take on the Evans family who first entered our homes and hearts in 1974. Like the original, the show tells the story of a married couple with three children. The oldest son, Junior, is an artist. But that’s where the similarities end.



“An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago, along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out the more things change, the more they stay the same, and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family, there’s more than enough to go around.”

Black Twitter (X) users quickly weighed in to offer their opinions on the R-rated reboot, some calling it distasteful.

This is disrespectful & distasteful. They took a show that was based on a solid hardworking family into a cartoon caricature of Black America. Tried to guise it under the show “Good Times” smmfh. pic.twitter.com/rKZP2LPiTI — A.M.K (@Famekom) March 27, 2024



“This is disrespectful & distasteful. They took a show that was based on a solid hardworking family into a cartoon caricature of Black America. Tried to guise it under the show “Good Times” smmfh.”

User LucaGuadagnegro agreed.

i can already tell this ‘good times’ is a gross caricaturization of a black family in the hood. i’ll pass on this, and i don’t expect most black people to actually be entertained by this… pic.twitter.com/Yi3kOhv6t2 — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) March 27, 2024

Some users spoke out in support of the new series.

“I’m walking right past the Respectable Negro Delegation and sitting down with a drink to enjoy this. And yes, they should’ve called it something different, but that’s a needless gripe,” user @MakinghisSTory said.

I’m walking right past the Respectable Negro Delegation and sitting down with a drink to enjoy this. And yes, they should’ve called it something different, but that’s a needless gripe. — For Colored Boys Who Have Considered Podcasts (@MAKINGhisSTORY) March 27, 2024

Lear gave the series his stamp of approval before his death in December of 2023 and he is credited as an executive producer on the show.



The 10-episode series will premiere April 12 on Netflix. Will you be tuning in?

