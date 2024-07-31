by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Goodie Nation Secures $150k For Black Tech Entrepreneurs In Atlanta This funding will go toward Goodie Nation's upcoming projects through its ATL BLK TCH program.









Goodie Nation is about to elevate the Black tech scene in Atlanta. The nonprofit received $150K in grants to distribute to its ATL BLK TCH initiative.

Goodie Nation’s mission lies in connecting diverse entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts with resources and opportunities. They secured this latest funding from organizations such as Kapor Center, Emory Philanthropy Lab, and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s GoATL Economic Inclusion Fund.

Goodie Nation’s CEO announced the news on Linkedin on July 30. He remarked that ATL BLK TCH’s upcoming projects can now come to fruition with the help of these grants.

“Let’s get ready to turn up the heat,” shared Joey Womack on the groundbreaking news.

Through the Atlanta-based initiative, diverse tech professionals will soon have access to angel investor training and a member search platform. This programming will not only educate potential investors but also build connections that can bring a startup to life.

“Our vision for ATL BLK TCH is to create a cohesive and thriving Black tech community in Atlanta,” shared Goodie Nation in a news release. The generous support from the Kapor Center, Emory Philanthropy Lab, and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s GoATL Economic Inclusion Fund is a testament to the importance of this mission. These funds will enable us to build a stronger, more connected community where Black tech professionals can thrive and succeed…Together, we can create a future where Black tech talent in Atlanta is recognized, supported, and celebrated.”

Furthermore, an ecosystem mapping project is under development. It will detail strategies to ensure tech enthusiasts from pre-k to college receive opportunities that strengthen their skills. Additionally, the establishment of an online Slack community will foster a hub for innovation and discussion.

Investments and opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in any industry remain at risk. However, this financial support marks a monumental step for this tech-focused demographic.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Shows Out for Kamala Harris In Her Largest Rally Ever