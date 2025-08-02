Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Google Commits $37M To Power Africa’s AI Future Google is helping Africa take charge of the growing momentum of AI throughout the continent.







Google has officially pledged $37 million to support Africa’s AI future, with investments spanning research, talent development, and infrastructure.

On July 24, Google took to Accra, Ghana, to unveil its wave of AI-centered initiatives across Africa aimed at growing influence in the AI space, Google’s Africa Blog announced. By partnering with local researchers, including its Google Research teams in Kenya and Ghana, developers, and organizations, the tech giant plans to drive AI innovation rooted in African perspectives with a global impact.

“Africa’s AI future is already taking shape — in classrooms, research labs, creative studios, and small businesses across the continent,” Google said. “Today’s announcements build on our belief that when communities have the tools and resources they need, they create technologies that can transform the world.”

At the core of the new initiatives is the AI Community Center in Accra, a dedicated hub for learning, innovation, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. By hosting technical workshops, research exchanges, and community events, Google aims to bring together students, developers, entrepreneurs, artists, and the local community to explore how AI can be used to address Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Google also pledged $25 million to the AI Collaborative: Food Security, which supports African researchers and nonprofits using AI to tackle hunger, boost crop resilience, and aid smallholder farmers with real-time insights. A $3 million investment was allocated toward the Masakhane African Languages AI Hub to expand research and open-source tools for over 40 African languages to boost digital inclusion.

Adding to its commitment to Africa’s future in AI, Google is investing $1 million each in the University of Pretoria’s AfriDSAI and the Wits MIND Institute to support graduate and postdoctoral AI research, helping grow Africa’s role in global AI innovation. Adding to the 6.5 million people Grow with Google provided digital training to across Africa, Google is investing $7 million to expand AI education and safety programs in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, focused on AI skills, cybersecurity, and online safety.

Scholars in Ghana will also benefit from 100,000 fully-funded Google Career Certificate scholarships, designed to equip higher education students with in-demand skills and open doors to new career paths. Google is also supporting entrepreneurs through its catalytic fund initiative, designed to help over 100 AI-powered startups grow and bring locally relevant AI solutions to market.

“We’re excited to continue supporting Africa’s AI journey and to work alongside the researchers, developers, educators, and entrepreneurs who are building what comes next,” Google said.

