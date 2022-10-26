Google Backs Black-Woman-Led Houston Startup with $100K in Latest Black Founders Fund

Enrichly, the world’s first personal development gaming platform that helps children improve self-esteem and reach their full potential, has been selected as one of 50 recipients of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund in 2022.

This $5 million initiative provides promising Black-led startups non-equity cash awards to help fuel their businesses.

Google introduced the fund in 2020 to reduce the inequity of venture capital funding, of which less than 1% is awarded to Black founders in the United States. In its first two years, the fund has provided $10 million in cash awards and support to promising U.S. founders, ultimately helping them raise over $127 million in additional venture capital.

“Positive self-esteem is such an important trait to instill in our children from a young age, and to have a company like Google validate that belief is such an honor,” said Margo Jordan, founder and CEO of Enrichly.

“We can’t wait to use this award and the resources that come along with it to push our mission forward of helping youth realize their full potential.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide funding to Enrichly, especially after all of the progress that was made during our Founders Academy,” said Victoria Bujny, Google U.S. Startup Partner Manager.

“Margo is passionate about closing the self-esteem gap for children and we’re happy to be part of the journey.”

Enrichly was founded under a simple belief — that too many children are limited by their poor view of self. To counter this, Enrichly teaches children mechanisms that lead to a better feeling of self-worth, self-love, and self-confidence by delivering new and innovative approaches to personal development.

The fund also includes hands-on support from Google employees across the company, $100,000 in Google Cloud credits, and access to mental health therapists at no cost, something Jordan and the rest of the Enrichly team are incredibly passionate about.

“As a parent, I know first-hand how difficult it is to see my children struggling with declining mental health and poor self-confidence,” Jordan said.

“Seeing the limitations that this puts on our youth is gutting, and we exist to do everything in our power to change it.”