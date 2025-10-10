News by Kandiss Edwards Google Dedicates $5M To Help Small Businesses Learn AI Skills Google is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to give AI training to entrepreneurs.







Google is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to give AI training to up to 40,000 entrepreneurs.

The partnership will dedicate $5 million to help small businesses embrace AI and incorporate it into everyday business operations.

Google’s Grow with Google initiative announced the program on Oct. 9.

Small Business B(AI)sics will offer workshops and online courses designed to teach owners how to use AI tools to streamline tasks. All aspects of operations, including marketing, budgeting, and inventory planning, can be simplified.

“For more than a century, the Chamber has helped businesses adapt to change,” said Suzanne P. Clark, CEO and president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “Together with Google and the U.S. Chamber Foundation, we are helping Main Street entrepreneurs embrace cutting-edge technology to make their companies stronger, more resilient, and more competitive.”

In addition to funding the national training network, Google also launched online courses named “Make AI Work for You.” Courses are self-paced and educate business owners on generating marketing copy, managing data, and creating digital content—the classes center on Google’s online tools, including Gemini AI and NotebookLM. Local chambers of commerce and business development groups will host in-person sessions to supplement online training.

In a promotional video for the NotebookLM, Michael Salvatore, owner of Chicago’s Heritage Bikes & Coffee, spoke about the benefits of AI in running a business. AI, he said, has “saved hours of time each week” by automating repetitive administrative tasks.

Since 2017, Grow with Google has trained more than 11 million Americans in digital skills. Company data show that nearly two-thirds of U.S. small business owners now use AI in some form.

According to the Chamber Foundation, the Small Business B(AI)sics program will begin with workshops in Atlanta, Detroit, and Houston before expanding nationwide in 2026. Each session will provide free materials, technical demos, and AI coaching tailored to industry needs.

