Google Maps Is Going 'Gulf Of America' Following Trump's Executive Order Trump has deemed the name changes as a way to honor the country's greatness.







Google will officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico after President Trump signs an executive order renaming it the Gulf of America.

The tech giant confirmed the shift on Jan. 27, which will soon feature on Google Maps. The renaming follows Trump’s order declaring the switch of the gulf and Mt. Denali to “Mount McKinley” on all official maps and federal communications.

Google also explained why it is abiding by the controversial renamings. The company noted that questions arose regarding how the renaming would affect Maps users within and beyond the United States.

We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” explained the account.

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Subsequent posts to X detailed how the company would update this information and explained what viewers would see depending on their residence.

“For geographic features in the U.S., this is when Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) is updated,” a thread of posts read.

“When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America.”

Google added, “Also longstanding practice: When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too.”

Given this, Americans will only see the “Gulf of America” as the body of water’s official title. However, non-U.S. Maps users will see both names to reflect the varying change.

Trump also decided to give Mt. Denali its previous name, which honored President McKinley, a leader who made the country “very rich” in Trump’s view, according to CNBC. However, former President Obama removed McKinley’s name in 2015, bestowing the mountain a new name, Denali, paying homage to Alaska natives. This new name will also reflect on Google Maps.

Along the newly established “Gulf of America,” Trump calls the renamings a way to honor “American greatness.”

“It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation and ensure future generations of American citizens celebrate the legacy of our American heroes,” detailed the executive order.

The changes have yet to take effect, but Google intends to make the shifts quickly.

