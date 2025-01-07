Politics by Daniel Johnson Trump Wants To Change Gulf Of Mexico To The Gulf Of America Trump promised throughout the press conference that the United States would return to a 'golden age' of improved national security. How? Nobody really knows.







President-elect Donald Trump said January 7 press conference that he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

According to People, Trump also mentioned crime and Mexican cartels in his remarks, saying that Mexico is a “very dangerous place” that it is “essentially run by the cartels.”

On social media, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on social media that she would help make Trump’s nationalistic dream a reality.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start.



I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!,” Greene wrote.

Just now — Trump says he’ll change The Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and won’t rule out military action against Greenland & Panama.



Believe him. pic.twitter.com/O12y5rCU6a — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 7, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico has been associated with Mexico since at least 1700 when it appeared on maps as the Great Bay of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico refers to the body of water that borders the Southern states of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas, as well as Mexico and Cuba.

Trump’s comments on the Gulf of Mexico were issued in the same press conference as comments that suggest that he is open to using military force to acquire the Panama Canal and Greenland as well as some sort of “economic force” against Canada.

According to NBC News, a reporter asked Trump if he could assure Americans that he would not use the military force against Panama or Greenland. “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security,” Trump said.

He continued, “Well, we need greater national security purposes. I’ve been told that for a long time, long before I even ran. You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know that Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security.” Trump also threatened to levy tariffs on Denmark at “a very high level” if they got in the way of the annexation of Greenland.

Although Trump has offered no details concerning how he would carry out his imperialist agenda, he promised throughout the press conference that the United States would return to a “golden age” of improved national security.

According to Dave Carney, a longtime Republican strategist who was the senior advisor of the pro-Trump Preserve America super PAC in 2024, Trump’s threats might end up being an effective negotiation tool.

As Carney told Politico, “With the president, there’s, I think, always the possibility that other countries think, ‘Holy shmoly, he may actually do that, we should try to accommodate him.’”

In a statement issued to Politico, Trump transition spokesperson Anna Kelly played up Trump’s strongman-tinged remarks as a deterrent to other nations.

“President Trump has done more to put America First since November 5 than Joe Biden did in four years. World leaders are flocking to the table because President Trump is already delivering on his promise to Make America Strong Again,” Kelly said. “When he officially takes office, foreign nations will think twice before ripping off our country, America will be respected again, and the whole world will be safer.”

