(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Gooru AI Launches Platform To Turn Human Expertise Into Digital Assistants The platform allows users to create AI-powered representatives.







Dallas-based artificial intelligence startup Gooru AI has launched a platform to help entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations expand access to their expertise without increasing staffing levels, Dallas Innovates reports.

Co-founded by former Microsoft executive Raamel Mitchell and technology entrepreneur Ankit Mehra, Gooru AI introduced its platform on Oct. 26. The company, a participant in the Microsoft for Startups program, seeks to help organizations meet demand for customer support, education, and professional guidance.

How Does Gooru AI Work?

The platform allows users to create AI-powered representatives, known as Digital Goorus, using existing materials such as websites, training documents, and organizational policies. According to the company, the technology can answer questions, guide users through processes, and facilitate appointment scheduling through text and voice interactions.

“Attention is the new currency in business and in community life,” Mitchell said in a press release. “Digital Goorus gives individuals and organizations the capacity to spend more of their time on the relationships that matter, while making sure the people who reach out receive timely, personalized attention when they need it.”

Early adopters include author and educator Stedman Graham, former 7-Eleven and Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes, and the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas.

“I’m always looking for ways to extend the impact of my work beyond my books, speaking engagements, and workshops,” Graham said in the release.

The platform is designed to serve several industries, including education, healthcare, and hospitality, as well as nonprofit organizations. Potential applications include helping college students navigate financial aid, assisting small-business owners with customer inquiries, and expanding access to professional mentorship.

What Perks Come With Gooru AI Subscription?

Gooru AI also offers a partner portal that allows entrepreneurs, educators, and content creators to launch AI-powered platforms under their own brands. The service includes subscription management, analytics, and revenue-sharing capabilities, offering a way for professionals to generate income from their expertise without building their own technology infrastructure.

The company said its technology is intended to supplement human expertise rather than replace workers.

Subscription plans start at $48 per month. Organizations that sign up by Dec. 18 are eligible to retain introductory pricing indefinitely, according to the company.

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