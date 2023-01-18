'Gorilla Glue Girl' Extends 15 Minutes of Fame in 'Worst Cooks in America' Competition

Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” went viral two years ago when she released videos on social media revealing that she used Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after she ran out of hair spray.

She had to have surgery to remove the toxic adhesive from her head. Brown has extended her 15 minutes of fame by participating in Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations.

According to NOLA.com, the Louisiana native debuted earlier this year on Season 25 of Worst Cooks in America. On the reality show, she is competing against 11 other people who went also viral. The contestants all have little or no cooking skills as they partake in the culinary boot camp competition show. The reality TV show is hosted by TV chefs Anne Burrell and Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, who guide the competitors through basic kitchen instruction and challenges while critiquing on the dishes they prepare. Every week, one person is eliminated and the winner of the competition takes home a prize of $25,000.

On the debut episode of the current season, Brown stated “I want to learn how to cook because my grandma always said, ‘The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.’ I want to learn how to really cook so I can really get me — I want a ring. She survived the first show after making a dish that consisted of shrimp linguine, fried cod, and glazed asparagus.

The viral sensation made it past the second episode as well.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Dr. Michael Obeng performed a $12,000 surgery for Brown free of charge.

Brown used her hair misfortune to become an entrepreneur in 2021. TMZ reported that “Gorilla Glue Girl” launched a business venture under the “Forever Hair,” brand. She had assistance in the development of the line from hair care professionals. She stated she wanted to develop products for people who suffered hair loss.