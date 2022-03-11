Gospel Songstress Tasha Cobbs Leonard Introduces Her New Adopted Baby Boy To The World

Love is in the air, and a new baby has arrived. Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard shares her miraculous story with the world as she welcomes her son through adoption.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the “Break Every Chain” singer and her husband, music producer Kenneth Leonard, recently introduced fans to their son, Asher Amaris Leonard.

“Asher means happy. His middle name means chosen by God and he literally lives up to his name,” says Tasha. “He wakes up laughing. He’s laughing all day unless he’s asleep. He loves to play.”

During the conversation, the couple speaks openly about their adoption journey and the contributing factors leading up to their decision. The journey wasn’t easy. Following years of struggling with infertility and in vitro fertilization, the Leonards credit their faith in God in helping them through.

“One of the things that I’m really happy for is that at the end of that process, our hearts were still open to God doing this, how he chose to do it,” Kenneth added. It really strengthened our faith; looking back, God really kept his promise to us.”