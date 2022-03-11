Gospel Songstress Tasha Cobbs Leonard Introduces Her New Adopted Baby Boy To The World

Love is in the air, and a new baby has arrived. Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard shares her miraculous story with the world as she welcomes her son through adoption.
View this post on Instagram
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the “Break Every Chain” singer and her husband, music producer Kenneth Leonard, recently introduced fans to their son, Asher Amaris Leonard.
“Asher means happy. His middle name means chosen by God and he literally lives up to his name,” says Tasha. “He wakes up laughing. He’s laughing all day unless he’s asleep. He loves to play.”
During the conversation, the couple speaks openly about their adoption journey and the contributing factors leading up to their decision. The journey wasn’t easy. Following years of struggling with infertility and in vitro fertilization, the Leonards credit their faith in God in helping them through.
“One of the things that I’m really happy for is that at the end of that process, our hearts were still open to God doing this, how he chose to do it,” Kenneth added. It really strengthened our faith; looking back, God really kept his promise to us.”
“After all of the disappointment, and it was many times that we tried, and we were disappointed, but you have to have something internally saying, I believe that this is what is meant for me,” adds the singer.
“So to have Asher now, and just the story behind how we got him, it is beyond what we could have imagined or expected,” she continues. “He is more than what we could have prayed for. So we are super excited just to watch him every day. Sometimes we look at him and say, ‘This is real?’”
With the help of an “amazing” adoption agency, the couple reportedly matched up with a birth mother one month before her due date. After Asher’s birth, the highly anticipated parents were able to bring their new son home. Asher is now eight months old. Calling their experience a “beautiful” one, Tasha hopes to inspire others with their full journey.
“If you desire a child, and you’ve been struggling, adoption has been beautiful for us,” she said. “It’s literally like Asher is our blood.”
Asher is the latest member of the Leonard clan, joining three older siblings from Kenneth’s previous marriage.