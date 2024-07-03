Florida Gov. DeSantis Vetoes Bill Easing Restrictions On Ex-Offenders Seeking Cosmetology And Barber Careers, Sparking Outrage

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have eased restrictions on ex-offenders interested in pursuing careers as cosmetologists or barbers despite SB 42 passing unanimously through the Florida State Legislature.

DeSantis’s decision to veto the bill has been met with criticism, both from barbers and state representatives who see it as problematic for those who have already paid their debts to society.

As WTSP reports, Craig Latimer, a barber who runs Lat & Son’s Barbershop, is concerned that Gov. DeSantis’ decision will discourage those who have already been practicing barbering while incarcerated from using their skills to remain gainfully employed.

“For you to discourage someone for something I have paid my debt for, where’s the encouragement?” Latimer told the outlet.

Latimer continued, “It hurts because where is my retirement? I would have to get young blood in here, young guys in here to take over the craft to take over the shop, but if they’re being denied because of a mistake they’ve made, I’m also being punished. Do I go back to what put me in jail? Governor, what is my option now?”

Latimer also told WTSP that cosmetology and barber school programs can cost as much as $25,000, representing a significant financial burden for someone recently released from prison.

The new version of the bill would have cut the period of time allowed for review of criminal history from five years down to three. It also maintained the requirement that violent offenders or sex offenders would not be eligible to become barbers or cosmetologists.

Rep. Kevin Chambliss told WTSP that he sees it as the responsibility of the state legislature to preserve the ability of the formerly incarcerated to contribute to society when they are released. “It is our responsibility to make sure that when I come back that they have the best pathway to productive career to take care of their families.”

According to the bill, it was aimed at barring a past conviction from keeping barber or cosmetology licensure from being approved by the Florida State Board governing the approval of the related licenses.

However, DeSantis, per a letter he sent to the Florida Secretary of State, believes that the board should be able to review the criminal histories of potential applicants, which contradicts language already present in the bill.

The original draft of the bill reads, “A conviction, or any other adjudication, for a crime more than 5 years before the date the application is received by the applicable board may not be grounds for denial of a license specified in subparagraph (a). This paragraph does not limit the applicable board from considering an applicant’s criminal history that includes a crime listed in s. 775.21(4) (a) or s. 59 776.08 at any time, but only if such criminal history has been found to relate to the practice of the applicable profession. The applicable board may consider the criminal history of an applicant for licensure under subparagraph (a) if such criminal history has been found to relate to good moral character.”

