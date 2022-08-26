Grab Your Audience’s Attention with Markup Hero

When done creatively and correctly, the proper screenshot animation takes your web content to another level that could increase traffic and repeat visitors.

Learning to do so, however, can be utterly confusing to those without a graphics or computer-based background. Thankfully, you don’t have to learn to code to produce eye-catching screenshot animations.

Markup Hero Superhero does it for you, and for a limited time, you can purchase a three-year subscription to the service for $59. That’s a savings of 59% from its MSRP ($144).

This product allows you to capture ideas, communicate clearly, save time and stay organized. The screenshot app/image uploader makes it possible to instantly capture and share ideas. Annotation tools, in turn, enable you to communicate your message. You can access all of your markups and annotations from any device, too.

Purchase of the Superhero Plan entitles you to unlimited file uploads along with unlimited markups and annotations. That’s a maximum size of 50MBs per file.

Other features include a full history and editing function, undo and redo, download, create collections, and privacy settings, among others.

The software works on Mac, Windows, Linux and Chrome platforms, and it can be installed on unlimited devices. It also features Slack, Google Drive and API integration.

Users on the Chrome Web Store have rated Markup Hero Superhero 4.5 stars, while Capterra has rated it 4.7 stars. G2 and Software Advice have rated it 4.5 stars, respectively.

“Works great. Really saves my bacon by showing tech support exactly what I am having trouble with rather than trying to explain it in words,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Timothy Watters.

With retention rates so low on many websites, it’s important to make yours one that catches viewers’ attention and compels them to come back. Markup Hero Superhero helps you do just that. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.