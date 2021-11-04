Grab Your Holiday Meal Items In Bulk With This Sam’s Club Deal At Pre-Black Friday Sale Prices

The holiday season is usually accompanied by trips to the grocery store to stock up on items for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Day meals.

Whether you’re cooking for a small group of family members or purchasing items to bring to the office holiday gathering, you’re probably all too familiar with hunting for coupons and deals to cut down on the amount of money spent during those grocery store visits.

Sam’s Club stores carry a variety of holiday cooking items and budget-friendly costs, and for a limited time, you can purchase a one-year Sam’s Club membership for just $16.99 with our Pre-Black Friday deal. That’s a savings of 70% off its MSRP.

Not only does your purchase give you a one-year Sam’s Club membership at a discounted price, but a free rotisserie chicken (a value of $4.98) and an eight-count pack of cupcakes (a value of $7.98) are included in this package. A non-discounted one-year Sam’ Club membership is valued at $45, so a savings of nearly $60 is included in this offer.

Accessing this deal is simple. All you have to do is visit Sam’s Club website and fill out the online membership registration. From there, head to your nearest physical Sam’s Club location and present your phone number or email address and a valid ID at the membership services desk.

From there, all you need to do to receive your complimentary rotisserie chicken and pack of cupcakes is to enter a given item number a checkout. There are more than 600 Sam’s Club stores nationwide, so chances are there’s one right in your area.

Before you head out to the store to purchase any more ingredients for the holidays, take advantage of this cost-friendly Sam’s Club membership deal and enjoy a free rotisserie chicken and pack of cupcakes to celebrate your savings.

Prices subject to change.