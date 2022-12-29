Grambling State Receives More Than $17K From McDonald’s ArkLaTx To Support Student Services

The McDonald’s restaurant corporation had a famous slogan in the 1970s — “You deserve a break today.”

On Monday, McDonald’s helped provide a break for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the region, including Grambling State University.

McDonald’s representatives were on the GSU campus Monday morning to present a check for $17,992.26 as part of a special HBCU-branded deal launched in the McDonald’s App during the 2021-22 academic year that allowed McDonald’s customers, HBCU alumni, students, and others to support regional HBCUs from local McDonald’s owner-operators donating a portion of every sale to support student services programs.

A total of $27,280 was donated by McDonald’s in this region, with LSU-Shreveport also receiving $9,387. With individual check presentations held across northern Louisiana, the total amounts for each school were allotted based on enrollment sizes.

“Historically Black colleges and universities in Louisiana provide services and learning environments of incredible value to our communities,” local owner-operator Roy Griggs said in a statement. “Not only do they create economic opportunity, but they work to prepare these students to become our future leaders. We are proud to work together with our loyal customers to support our Louisiana HBCUs.”

Grambling State President Rick Gallot was on hand to receive the check during a presentation held in the atrium of GSU’s Favrot Student Union.

“We are really excited to be beneficiaries of this gift from Roy Briggs and the McDonald’s corporation to support student services,” Gallot said. “Mr. Griggs is someone who always finds a way to give back, so today we just thank him for his continued support of our students here at Grambling State University.”

Gallot said GSU’s Office of Student Affairs will decide how the donation will be used.

“The donation will be administered by our Student Affairs team,” Gallot said. “We want this money to go directly to support students and student services. That office is certainly engaged with our students. We know that this money will be used to help them along their pathway to their degree.”

McDonald’s also supports HBCUs through other initiatives including the Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and Archways to Opportunity, a tuition-assistance program that promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community.

“There are three things we think about when addressing student needs,” said GSU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Rudolph Ellis. “Something that’s good for the students, something that’s good for the school, and something that’s sustainable.”

“This donation provides all three of those key factors. It’s great for students, it’s great for the school, and hopefully, it will remain sustainable in the future. I’m ecstatic about it and can provide changes and meet needs that any higher education institution can appreciate.”

Jean Mosley, public relations director for Griggs Enterprise, Inc., said the donation funding presented to GSU on Monday started being collected earlier this year.

“In February, as part of Black History Month, McDonald’s launched an effort to utilize McDonald’s global footprint for its global app — and what that does is take the orders placed on that mobile app, and a portion of those funds are donated to support student services at our HBCUs in northwestern Louisiana and Arkansas.

“We look forward to a growing relationship and making the community here at Grambling State University even stronger.”