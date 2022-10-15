Grambling State, Southern Univ. To Match-Up at 2023 NBA HBCU Classic

Notably, former NBA players will square off next year a part of the 2nd annual NBA HBCU Classic event during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. EST at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The NBA announced Grambling State University and Southern University will be spotlighted at the NBA All-Star Weekend event, featuring NBA legends Bob Love (Southern alum) and Willis Reed (Grambling State alum), who have been named honorary captains of the 2023 NBA HBCU Classic.

“My pathway from Southern to the NBA has opened countless doors for me,” said Love in an issued press release. “I am proud to support the NBA in using the game of basketball to celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and drive opportunity for the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.”

Reed added, “I credit my career in part to my time at Grambling State. The HBCU Classic will provide what is to most a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on the NBA stage and serve as a platform for those interested in the business side of the game to gain industry insight and make lasting connections.”

Entering into its second year, the NBA HBCU Classic looks to build off the moment from last year’s matchup between Howard University and Morgan State University during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH.

Both institutions were the recipients of a $100,000 donation as part of the MTN DEW All-Star Scholarships initiative.

The initiative awarded two students $50,000 scholarships to advance their education at PepsiCo partner schools Howard and Morgan State.

The NBA HBCU Classic continues its work year-round to raise awareness of HBCU athletic programs across the U.S.

In addition, the initiative also aims to help advance education, career, and economic opportunities for students through its scholarship efforts.

Tickets for the NBA HBCU Classic 2023 will go on sale in December.

The event will also be simulcasted on TNT and ESPN2.