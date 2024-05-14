69-Year-Old Grandmother Fulfills Lifelong Dream By Becoming A Registered Nurse

An Albany, Georgia, grandmother named Loretta Mack, 69, has fulfilled a lifelong ambition by becoming a registered nurse.

“I did it,” Mack told WALB News.

Having worked as a certified nursing assistant for six years, Mack’s journey toward becoming an RN didn’t come without its challenges. However, she persevered, driven by her love for people and the desire to take care of them. Mack believed that assuming the role of a registered nurse would allow her to be “a great example” for others.

Encouraged by a resource nurse, Mack embarked on her dream of becoming an RN, surrounded by a supportive village. Travel nurse Heather Jackson extended her contract to serve as Mack’s preceptor nurse. She was drawn to Mack’s kind spirit and fun-loving personality. “[Loretta] doesn’t just come in and blow through your room,” Jackson told the outlet. “If there’s something that needs to be done, she’s going to do it. [Loretta’s] going to make sure that you’re clean, that you’re fed, that you’re taken care of, and she will sit and talk to you, too.”

Mack’s family also played a crucial role in her support system throughout her journey to achieving her dream. “From my sister, from my grandson Ramondo, from my grandson Julian. Everybody helped me,” she said. Mack also acknowledged the doctors who took the time to assist her with practice tests and homework. “It was like everyone was waiting for Loretta to finish school,” she said.

The long-awaited accomplishment has filled the nurse with encouragement, which she will now extends to others.

“Age is just a number. I don’t know who thought of that, but it’s just a number. I feel that at any age, you can do whatever you set your mind to do. If you really want to do it, you can do it,” Mack said

RELATED CONTENT: 83-Year-Old Woman Graduates Howard As Oldest Doctoral Student