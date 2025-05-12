Michael Jordan Joins NBC Sports As Special Contributor For Upcoming NBA Season

When the NBA returns to NBC in October, basketball legend Michael Jordan will be part of NBC Sports’ regular season coverage, serving as a special contributor.

A legendary addition to our team! We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” said Jordan in a written statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan is considered one of the best, if not the best, basketball players of all-time. His championship runs—1990 to 1993 and 1995 to 1998—came when countless kids watched Jordan dominate the competition on NBC.

He joins other former players like Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, who will serve as game analysts, and Carmelo Anthony, who is on board as a studio analyst.

The release did not describe what exactly Jordan will do in his new role, which was announced during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 12.

NBC is returning to broadcasting NBA games after 23 years, and has even resurrected “Roundball Rock,” the game’s signature opening theme song.

“Michael’s legacy, both on and off the court, speaks for itself,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

Last summer, NBCUniversal and the NBA signed an 11-year agreement to air NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms.

Monday night games will stream on Peacock, while NBC/Peacock will air coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. Fans will be able to view Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock.

