Where In The World Is The ‘Safest Place’ For Black Folks To Live?

What does safety look like, and what elements of it are championed when one’s experiences vary? Across racial groups, the measurement of safety looks different.

Black Americans, for example, often look at safety through a lens that prioritizes dismantling the racially prominent issues, such as police brutality. Schools and neighborhoods may be superb in one area, but also come with a homogenous setting that would be unappealing to those of diverse backgrounds.

With these considerations in mind, USA Today questioned if the universally recognized “safest place” takes into account the experiences of those most marginalized.

The historic Green Book lives on in a website, building upon the traditions set for Black people to thrive and remain safe while traveling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Book Global (Black Travel Reveiw Platform) (@greenbookglobal)

Judging cities based on their “livability outcomes,” the Green Book Global blends the categorical with the anecdotal to conclude whether a city is best fit for an increased Black population. Its top cities range from domestic Meccas, such as Atlanta and Oakland, California, to international hotspots such as Accra, Ghana and Cali, Colombia.

However, livability for Black women, integrates other factors relevant to their demographic, such as maternal mortality and domestic violence rates within a given area. Their health and wellness, in indexes shared by Bloomberg, varies drastically between U.S. cities, and these specific outcomes should be considered when choosing a place to call home.

For those who desire the American Dream and its lofty ideals–just at an international address—one must understand that institutionalized racism does not fade away completely as hoped.

A World Happiness report found Finland to be the most joyous country in the world. However, for its Black residents, the Harvard Political Review found that heightened levels of harassment due to their race was more than double other nations in Europe.

While the question still remains whether Black people can have a utopia free from the struggles that impact them globally, Black potential expats must also consider universal concerns, such as climate change, that could trickle into racial discrimination as they have in America.

And when one is nonwhite, community must be found and, oftentimes, fostered. These affirming, cultural spaces are not able to be fully established everywhere, but the quest for them remains the same.

Considering, and ranking, racial inequities for those who wish to live in the United States, is still developing. However, their goal is to pinpoint varying disadvantages in common issues such as housing discrimination and wealth gaps to see which areas are actually more beneficial for Black life.

The safest place for Black people is a complicated question, one that must consider inequities and racism on a global and local scale, while also tying in one’s personal liking to the area. However, the holistic notions of safety and happiness for Black livelihoods are still important, and furthermore, still possible, as data, studies, and the word-of-mouth come together to help make their best choice.

RELATED CONTENT: HOPE Fair Housing Center Hosts Event Highlighting Housing Justice Issues Including Real Estate Appraisal Bias