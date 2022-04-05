Green Enterprise Announces Four New Black College Partners For Its HBCU Initiative

Green Enterprise, operated and produced by Digital Venture Partners and BLACK ENTERPRISE, have announced the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative.

The series of on-campus events assembles entrepreneurs, state officials and thought leaders to discuss solutions to create a point of entry in the growing cannabis industry, as well as substantial pathways to success.

These events will be taking place throughout the remainder of 2022, and underline a variety of conversations and lectures covering a wide range of topics, from entrepreneurship to cannabis marketing to building an inclusive industry that began at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. in February and will continue on to Chicago State University this Apr. 7, presented by Cresco Labs.

The CSU event will be held in conjunction with the predominantly black two-year college, Olive-Harvey. The tour will then make additional stops at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University on Apr. 20, and Medgar-Evers College on Apr. 30, both being powered by Massachusetts based operator, Curaleaf.

Cresco Labs, the presenting sponsor for Chicago State University and Olive-Harvey College, will promote significant conversations and initiatives and hand out materials to initiate in-earnest partnerships between cannabis operators and HBCUs and develop a direct, effective talent pipeline into the industry.

Spotlighted topics such as social impact and entrepreneurship, as well as, economics and investing, will be covered. The full schedule is available at GreenEnterpriseHBCU.live:

– Chicago State University and Olive-Harvey College; Chicago, Ill. Apr. 7, 2022

– Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University; Tallahassee, Fla. – Apr. 20, 2022

– Medgar Evers College; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Apr. 30, 2022