Greenland Isn't Here For Trump's Hostile Takeover & 'Make America Go Away' Hats Prove It
The slogan is a satirical take on former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.







A Greenland-based group is selling red baseball hats emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Go Away.”

The slogan is a satirical take on former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, and donating the proceeds to charity. The hats, which parody the iconic Make America Great Again headwear, are part of a protest movement against Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the Arctic island of Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark.

The initiative has gained popularity as tensions between the United States and Denmark over Greenland’s sovereignty have risen.

Victor Schøtt, founder of the group Greenland Support that is selling the hats, told Business Insider that the design is intended to reject Trump’s foreign policy approach rather than express dislike for the United States itself. He said the slogan aims to underscore Greenlanders’ desire for autonomy amid escalating diplomatic pressure.

Greenland sell out of MAGA Make America Go Away hats pic.twitter.com/x4O9snGRkS — RT (@RT_com) January 20, 2026

Schøtt said sales began about a month ago and have grown to hundreds of orders per week. The United States accounts for the largest share of purchases. Denmark and other European nations follow closely behind, Business Insider reported.

The retail site also offers hats bearing the phrase “Nu det NUUK,” a play on words referencing Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. The words loosely translate to “that’s enough.” Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, creator of the “Nu det NUUK” cap, says he only just realized that Trump was no longer speaking about Greenland’s acquisition in jest.

“We started to understand that this is probably not a joke, and it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality. Then I said, ‘What can I do to contribute?'” Tonnesen said to a local outlet.

Both designs have been seen at protests in Nuuk and Copenhagen amid demonstrations opposing Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland.

All profits from the “Make America Go Away” hat sales are being donated to a Greenlandic children’s charity, Schøtt said, linking the protest merchandise campaign to fundraising for social causes in the territory.

