News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Uses Nobel Prize Snub As Leverage To No Longer Take Over Greenland ‘Peacefully’ The Norwegian leader says he has reminded Trump a number of times that the government has nothing to do with the prizes despite Trump claiming otherwise.







President Donald Trump is using his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize to amplify his desire to take over the nation of Greenland; but he claims it will no longer be done “peacefully,” the New York Times reported.

In a text message to Norway’s leader, Jonas Gahr Store, Trump questioned Denmark’s claim to the nation, saying there are “no written documents,” and since Norway failed to award him, the U.S. will move forward with the alleged takeover. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” the president texted.

“…The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!”

The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize and Greenland have been at the top of Trump’s agenda for months. He campaigned for the award in 2025, falsely claiming he should be awarded since he ended eight wars. However, the Nobel Committee selected Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. After pushing for her to give the award to him, Machado met with Trump at the White House in early January 2026 to present him with the award.

However, it doesn’t count, since the committee has openly reiterated that the award cannot be transferred.

In a statement to The Hill, Store said he has reminded Trump a number of times that the Norwegian government has nothing to do with the prizes and has explained where the text originated, despite the president claiming otherwise. “Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize,” the leader said.

Trump: If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't control the Nobel prize, they're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway. And I don't care what Norway says pic.twitter.com/fyM9vxdjYi — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2026

The Norwegian leader says the response came after he initially contacted Trump to speak with him about the Greenland crisis and his tariff threat in an effort to pressure Denmark into selling Greenland, with 10% tariffs starting Feb. 1 and 25% levies beginning June 1, something Denmark has refused to do. However, Trump is still leading efforts and creating a narrative that it will happen one way or the other.

His efforts to acquire Greenland have ramped up in the new year, projecting a claim that U.S. ownership is a matter of national security, calling it imperative. Of course, he pats himself on the back, claiming he has done more for NATO, and that it’s time for them to do their part.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents; it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” Trump wrote to Store.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

