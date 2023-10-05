LSU Football Player Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer Following Emergency Surgery

College football player Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer after having emergency surgery three weeks ago to remove a tumor in his brain.

According to USA Today, Brooks, who plays safety for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. The announcement came from his family, school, and the medical team from Our Lady of the Lake Health in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Brooks family, LSU Athletics, and Our Lady of the Lake Health announced today that Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma. Please support the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund as he continues to battle. https://t.co/TUElsbDAIf pic.twitter.com/FJYNIo5Lkj — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2023

Last month, Brooks reportedly got an MRI after experiencing vertigo, a condition he had dealt with throughout the preseason. The results of the MRI revealed that the LSU athlete had a brain tumor. He had emergency surgery three weeks ago to remove a tumor between his cerebellum and brainstem. After further testing, it was determined he had cancer.