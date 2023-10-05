 LSU Safety Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer

LSU Football Player Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer Following Emergency Surgery

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Trey Palmer #33 of the LSU Tigers catches the ball as Greg Brooks Jr. #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks defends during the fist half of a game at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

College football player Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer after having emergency surgery three weeks ago to remove a tumor in his brain.

According to USA Today, Brooks, who plays safety for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. The announcement came from his family, school, and the medical team from Our Lady of the Lake Health in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Last month, Brooks reportedly got an MRI after experiencing vertigo, a condition he had dealt with throughout the preseason. The results of the MRI revealed that the LSU athlete had a brain tumor. He had emergency surgery three weeks ago to remove a tumor between his cerebellum and brainstem. After further testing, it was determined he had cancer.

