‘Stereotypical’: Grocery Store Customers Outraged By Black History Display Promoting Snoop Dogg’s Wine

The Black History Month display at a supermarket in Georgia was called “stereotypical” by community leaders.

WSB-TV reports the display at a Kroger in Peachtree City, featuring Snoop Dogg’s popular 19 Crimes wine, was taken down after several customer complaints. The display was in full view upon entrance near the produce section. Johnnie Jones, customer and former NAACP chapter president, called this display “offensive” and has nothing to do with Black History. “Proud of drinking wine? No,” Jones said. “We’re proud of the Tuskegee Airmen whose shoulders I stand on.”

Allegedly, a life-size cut out of the west coast rapper was seen with a table hosting his wine label as well as Black Girl Magic wine.

Some customers say selling wine has nothing to do with celebrating Black History Month. https://t.co/fdC3KNnqw0 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 17, 2023

Next to the display was a board reading, “Celebrating Black History Month, ” with a clenched fist accompanied with phrases like “Dream Like Martin” and “Say it loud, ‘I’m Black and I’m proud.” Jones said.

Others said trailblazers who could have been highlighted, include Atlanta’s first Black Mayor, Maynard Jackson, or Ed Johnson, the first Black Mayor of Fayetteville.

“We need to be thirsty for knowledge,” Jones said.”I just felt it was offensive.”

Other customers disagree, feeling it’s not that serious. Pam Lewis told WSB-TV there is nothing wrong with it.

“I didn’t think there was anything wrong with showing a display of Snoop,” Lewis explained. “I mean, if you want to drink wine whether it’s Black History Month or not it shouldn’t really make any difference.”

Twitter users added to the conversation saying it’s not that deep.

A black man having his own wine brand in a nationwide supermarket chain is offensive? 🤔 60 years ago if a black man had his own wine brand he’d probably get spit on trying to put it in stores — BasedWolf (@RichFontaineATL) February 21, 2023

The grocery giant did make a statement, apologizing if the display caused any harm. “Kroger is committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in all we do,” the statement read. “Our intentions are never meant to be offensive.”