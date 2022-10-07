GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald to be Honored at 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald will be among those honored at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 Black Men Xcel summit which will be held October 12 through 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Maryland.

McDonald leads more than 6,000 people dedicated to the next era of media where advertising better serves people. The City College of New York graduate is a key player in GroupM’s strategy to provide more powerful and effective solutions for clients through technology-enabled solutions.

Before starting GroupM, McDonald served as the chief marketing officer and chief business officer at Xandr and spent almost a decade at CNet and Time Inc. GroupM currently has more than $17.6 billion in media investment billings across the U.S. and Canada.

McDonald believes in GroupM and its client’s desire to make real changes across the industry to find a new balance of making advertising less interruptive and a valued part of the media experience.

McDonald has received numerous awards due to his notable career including Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list in 2018, Adweek’s 2014 “12 Stars of Ad Tech Who are Building the Future of the Industry Right Now” list and Business Insider’s 2014 “The 46 Most Important African-Americans in Technology” list.

The CEO is also a founding member of the Black Executive CMO alliance (BECA) and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Elanco and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

The Black Men Xcel Summit is the nation’s No. 1 conference focused on celebrating and refining Black men with the tools to advance their professional development from entry-level management to C-suite executive.

The three-day leadership and career development conference will host more than 700 executive men of color who will have the opportunity to connect with other CEOs, boardroom executives, and representatives of Fortune 500 companies.

The BMX Summit will feature roundtable discussions and panels on Black men in business, entrepreneurship, technology, and much more.

Other notable figures attending the Black Enterprise BMX Summit include civil rights attorney Ben Crump, mental health expert Jay Barnett, journalist Ed Gordon, and OneTen CEO Maurice Jones.

Brothers, this is an event you can’t miss! Tickets are available here.