Girlfriend Of New Orleans Escapee Derrick Groves, Arrested For Aiding A Fugitive







Two escapees from the Orleans Parish Correctional Center are still at large. On June 9, Darriana Burton, the girlfriend of Derrick Groves, was arrested for allegedly aiding the fugitive.

Burton was apprehended by Louisiana law enforcement and taken into custody. Currently, she faces one charge of Conspiracy to Commit Simple Escape. Groves and Burton allegedly dated for 2-3 years. Burton is a former Orleans Parish Correctional Center employee, where Groves was detained from 2022 to 2023. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation released a statement detailing Burton’s involvement.

In Burton’s arrest warrant, authorities claim they reviewed prison audio communications systems to evaluate Burton’s involvement.

“As part of the investigation, agents reviewed inmate communications transmitted through SmartCom, an internet-based messaging and video call system utilized by inmates via facility-issued iPADs,” the affidavit read.

After an “intentionally vague” conversation, the couple switched contact methods. Authorities said Groves and Burton collaborated on the escape during the second call.

“It was implied that Burton would initiate a separate, unmonitored phone call,” according to the affidavit.

Burton is not the only friend and family member arrested for aiding the 10 escapees. Eight have been apprehended. The manhunt continues for Groves and Antoine Massey.

Recently, Massey released a video professing his innocence. The escapee claims the circumstances surrounding his escape are being misrepresented to the public. Furthermore, he states he would not stay in jail for a crime he did not commit.

“They say that I broke out. I didn’t break out. I was let out.’ He continued, “The reason why I left the jail is because these people were trying to give me a life sentence in both parishes for something that I did not do,” he continued.

Furthermore, Massey condemned a former guard at the facility. According to the convict, Sterling Williams cut the water to the building, allowing the 10 escapees to walk out. Previously, Williams told authorities that he was held at gunpoint by Massey.

Sterling [Williams] flat-out lied on me,” asserted Massey.

On May 21, Williams was arrested for helping to facilitate the escape.

