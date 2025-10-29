Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar And Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Recalls Periods Of ‘Psychosis’

Gucci Mane is getting candid about his mental health journey, revealing his struggles with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

In his new memoir, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man, Gucci Mane, real name Rodrick Davis, opens up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and how he’s learned to manage his mental health after years marked by erratic social media moments, legal troubles, and jail time.

During an Oct. 20 appearance on The Breakfast Club with his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, he recalled a 2020 episode during the COVID-19 pandemic that motivated him to confront his struggles and seek professional help.

“After that, I was like, man, I got to really just hold myself accountable and take care of my health,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I don’t ever want to have an episode again. If I have to see a therapist, if I have to take medicine…I kinda threw the towel in, like, do what I need to do to get better.”

Ka’oir’s pregnancy with their son at the time motivated him to finally seek help. “I don’t want to raise a family, and then my mental health is gone. What if I have an episode I can’t come back from?” he said. “So I just started to do the work, started seeking the help.”

For Gucci Mane, an episode feels like entering a state of “psychosis,” a distorted reality where he hears voices and believes people are plotting against him. Ka’oir, who married the rapper in 2017, described the proactive steps she takes to support Gucci Mane’s mental health.

“I have a system,” she said. “I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do, I delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode.”

“I control that. You’re not going on Instagram, you’re not going on Twitter, it’s deleted. I control everything at home,” she continued. “Now, before the episodes come, I catch it. That’s why he hasn’t had another one. How you catch it is he doesn’t speak to you, he wants to be left alone, he don’t eat, he does not sleep. Text messages, there’s a period after each word.”

By sharing his experiences with schizophrenia, which affects 2.4 million U.S. adults, and bipolar disorder, which affects roughly 5.7 million annually, Gucci Mane aims to inspire others to seek help and live healthier, fulfilling lives.

“You got to do the work yourself if you want to really get better,” he said. “People can want it for you, but you still got to want it more than they do.”

