by Ahsan Washington These Hip-Hop Artists Faced Charges And Beat The Case These rappers overcame legal challenges and proved their innocence in the court of law.







The hip-hop community is celebrating A$AP Rocky’s acquittal for multiple felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the alleged shooting of his childhood homie A$AP Rellie. Legal victories aren’t exactly a dime a dozen when it comes to Black individuals, especially navigating a justice system that has historically been stacked against them–and when mass incarceration is taken into consideration. However, there are moments when Black rappers have defied the odds. Here’s a look at six rappers who overcame legal challenges and proved their innocence in court. From high-stakes trials to career-defining moments, some of these artists not only secured not-guilty verdicts but also used their experiences in their music.

2 Live Crew

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 05: Uncle Luke speaks during ‘Salute The Sample’ on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

2 Live Crew, the legendary R-rated rap group from Miami, consisted of Uncle Luke, Mr. Mixx, Fresh Kid Ice, and Brother Marquis. The crew, known for their influential music, faced legal battles over their early albums. It’s been almost 35 years since the group faced obscenity charges in federal court for their album As Nasty As They Wanna Be. In 1992, an appeals court ruled the album was protected by the First Amendment.

2pac

Tupac Shakur (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

Tupac Shakur often highlighted issues like police violence, racism, and poverty in his music. On Oct. 30, 1993, the rapper allegedly shot two police officers allegedly attacking a Black man in Atlanta. Shakur was charged with two counts of aggravated assault but maintained his innocence. The case was dismissed on Dec. 1, 1993, after an investigation revealed the officers were intoxicated and carrying a stolen weapon from the Henry County Police evidence locker.

Gucci Mane

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Gucci Mane rose to fame with his first Billboard hit, “So Icy,” featuring Jeezy. Just a month later, he turned himself into authorities after being charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in his home. The case gained widespread attention, with Gucci Mane maintaining that he acted in self-defense. After a year-long legal battle, he was found not guilty in 2006, as evidence supported his claim of self-defense, allowing him to continue his music career.

Diddy

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

The verdict of Diddy’s current indictments hangs in the balance as the music mogul and founder of Bad Boy Records awaits trial to address numerous charges, including sex trafficking and assault. However, in December 1999, he was arrested alongside Jennifer Lopez and rapper Shyne following a NYC nightclub shooting. After a highly publicized trial, a jury deliberated for 22 hours before Diddy was found not guilty on March 16, 2001. Shyne, however, was convicted and sentenced to prison, while P. Diddy continued to expand his influence in the music and business industries.

Snoop Dogg

(Photo: Anna Kurth/AFP via Getty Images)

Long Beach, California, rapper Snoop Dogg first gained recognition in 1992 when he appeared on Dr. Dre’s song Deep Cover. Just a year into his rising career, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting. He enlisted renowned attorney Johnnie Cochran for his defense, and in 1993, both he and his bodyguard were acquitted of all charges. The high-profile trial served as inspiration for Snoop Dogg’s hit song Murder Was the Case, which reflected his legal battle.

Boosie Badazz

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie Badazz was incarcerated for a probation violation in 2009, but his legal troubles escalated in 2010 when he was indicted for first-degree murder and faced the possibility of the death penalty. A jury found him not guilty on May 11, 2012, clearing him of the charges. Boosie remained in prison on separate drug-related charges before being released in March 2014, resuming his music career and addressing his legal battles in his lyrics.

RELATED CONTENT: Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z And Diddy Dropped By Jane Doe