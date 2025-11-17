Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks GŪD Essence: Inside The New Black Woman-Owned Retail Dispensary In Clearwater, Florida A recent analysis revealed that Black people own less than 2% of all national dispensaries.







The Black woman-owned medicinal cannabis brand, GŪD Essence, has opened its first retail dispensary in Clearwater, Florida. Jasmine Johnson, the founder of the brand, says that opening the first retail space is more than a milestone, but a homecoming for the born-and-raised Floridian.

“This is very big,” says Johnson. “Getting into Florida is one of the most difficult markets to break into … I’m really proud to be able to do this with my family support, my parents, and also not to have outside dollars interrupt the integrity of what we’re trying to do here.”

While the exact numbers are difficult to pinpoint due to the evolving nature of the industry, a recent analysis revealed that Black people own less than 2% of all national dispensaries. In Florida, where medical marijuana and low-THC cannabis are permitted, Shop Cuzzies reveals that there are fewer than five Black-owned dispensaries. High entry costs are one factor contributing to the lack of retail diversity, along with the challenges faced by equity candidates without significant corporate backing.

Johnson has had her fair share of setbacks.

Pivoting After Denial by the State of Florida

Johnson says the first round of licenses awarded felt like a mystery. It was only after the first five licenses were awarded around 2017 that she realized an application was needed to apply. She and her team thought the next round of applications would open up in less than a year, but the opportunity to apply again was a 7-year wait.

After spending $148,000 on the application fee and dedicating time to a 750-page application, she was not awarded a license. Florida hadn’t reopened its application since she applied, so she went in a different direction, involving a partnership and an acquisition.

“Right now, we are waiting on the license to be awarded,” says Johnson. “There were 22 notices of intent to award. We have entered a purchase agreement to purchase one of those licenses.”

She adds, “It has been ups, downs, and all arounds, but it has never been, ‘Let’s give up or look at a different state.’”

What To Expect Inside GŪD Essence Dispensary

What sets GŪD Essence apart from its competitors is that Johnson prioritizes the “good part” of the cannabis industry and its culture. The “Ū” in her brand represents unity.

Johnson wants people to focus on centering themselves and understanding why they are consuming the cannabis plant, what they want their experience to be, and ultimately, what they want to gain.

“It’s not about getting high. It’s beyond that,” says Johnson. “Our model is all things cannabinoids. For example, some cannabinoids are a bit stronger than Ozempic. If people are looking for an Adderall version, there’s a cannabinoid for that.”

According to Johnson, Florida has one of the largest patient markets in the world for medicinal cannabis, and she feels cannabinoids don’t get the attention they deserve for their medicinal value. While educating people about the benefits is a priority for anyone who walks through her doors, she hopes the dispensary’s bold, bright colors serve as an invitation to those seeking a welcoming space.

“That’s something I think is desperately needed in the cannabis space. Cannabis is supposed to be a fun, friendly experience,” says Johnson, who also has a background in hospitality and tourism management. “We’re here to bring the color back, along with the warmth and hospitality.”

A medical patient card is not required, as the products at the Clearwater location are available to both patient and non-patient cardholders.

