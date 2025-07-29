Suspected NYC Gunman’s Suicide Note Blamed Brain Condition for His Actions

Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old suspected of killed four people in a July 28 mass shooting in Manhattan, had a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

ABC News also reports that another person was injured in the shooting at 345 Park Avenue, the home of NFL headquarters.

In the note, Tamura, who took his own life after the mass shooting, requested for his brain to be studied. Police said Tamura suffered from mental health issues and died by suicide in the Rudin Management offices, located on the 33rd floor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tamura may have been targeting the football league’s offices but got confused.

“He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury,” Adams said.

According to Fortune and the Associated Press, the fire department was called to the scene due to a report of someone being shot, arriving at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The building also includes the offices of Blackstone, an alternative investment management company and the consulate general of Ireland. Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner was identified as one of the victims.

CTE is defined as a brain disease, often linked to the roughness of the NFL as it correlates to repeated hits to the head. It has also been identified in military veterans, hockey players and boxers.

There is no way a living person can be diagnosed with CTE, but doctors can suspect it based on the history of head trauma and certain symptoms such as memory loss, mood changes, confusion, and having trouble thinking clearly.

Tamura once was a rising football star at Granada Hills Charter in Southern California. Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015, was diagnosed with CTE after taking his own life in prison.

Law enforcement sources say the gunman had two Mental Health Crisis Holds—in 2022 and 2024 —on his background in Nevada. Such holds typically permit a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are labeled as being a potential threat to the public or to themselves. In Nevada, those subjected to the hold are transported to a hospital. The medical staff then decides how long to hold the person.

Surveillance footage showed Tamura walking into the building with what looks to be a firearm. Las Vegas police confirmed Tamura received his concealed carry license in 2022 and was previously arrested for trespassing.

