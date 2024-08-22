Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gunna Partners With Black Music Action Coalition To Provide 30 Georgia Families With Guaranteed Income Gunna is gifting 30 families with $1,000 monthly stipends for one year.







Rapper Gunna is giving $1,000 monthly stipends to 30 lucky families in his hometown of South Fulton, Georgia.

Gunna’s Great Giveaway Foundation has teamed up with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) for a new initiative that will give out monthly stipends for one year, Rolling Stone reports. Recipients of the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program must be within the specific zip code in South Fulton, Georgia, to receive the monthly stipends and mentorship in music, film, fashion, and tech.

The new initiative aligns with BMAC’s mission of uniting artists, songwriters, managers, producers, lawyers, and other music executives in tackling social injustice impacting predominantly Black communities in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“BMAC’s mission to achieve systemic equity must begin with economic justice,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, the organization’s co-founder, president, and CEO. “Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history.”

The program is the latest in Gunna’s philanthropic endeavors in his native Georgia. In 2021, he teamed up with Goodr to create a free in-school clothing and grocery store at his former middle school in College Park, where he grew up. The store, named Gunna’s Drip Closet And Goodr Grocery Store, has an array of foods, household items, toiletries, and even clothes and shoes for students and their families. It was formed to combat child hunger.

“We were really conscious of making sure that we were providing items that the kids could make themselves because the principal let us know that a lot of these kids when they leave school, they are essentially adults that are making the meals,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe explained. “They’re doing everything for their household.”

Families interested in participating in the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program can apply online HERE.

