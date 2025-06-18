Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gunna Will Inspire Kids To Go ‘Beyond The Game’ With Youth Football And Empowerment Camp The camp will include Q&A sessions on overcoming mental health struggles and adversity.







Gunna is giving back to a local Texas community in his upcoming youth football and empowerment camp. Some NFL stars will join the Atlanta rapper to kick off the free event.

The youth-focused camp will take place in Frisco, Texas, with special guest appearances by Laremy Tunsil and Charles Omenihu. In partnership with DistinctlyHIS Ministries, Gunna will link up with the professional athletes to support 130 Texas youth at the football camp.

The literal field day will take place June 21 as the local community comes together to play hard. While learning football drills, attendees will also gain mentorship advice from Gunna and his NFL friends. Tunsil currently plays for the Washington Commanders as an offensive tackle, while Omenihu is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future,” Gunna said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting.”

Gunna hopes the camp will do more than sharpen their defense. He encourages kids to go “beyond the game” and stay undefeated in their minds.

He continued, “This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day.”

In true fashion for the “Drip Too Hard” rapper, participants will receive exclusive gear alongside other surprises and giveaways. The kids will also engage in a thoughtful Q&A session about overcoming mental health struggles and other obstacles with Gunna and the athletes, who expressed their excitement to take part in the endeavor.



“This camp is about planting seeds-in football, in life, and in purpose. I know what it means to grow up with big dreams and limited resources,” added Tunsil. “If we can be a source of inspiration and opportunity for these kids, even just for a day, that impact can last a lifetime.”

With fun still in mind, Gunna and the NFL players will showcase their gaming skills in a competition against their younger opponents, concluding a jam-packed day of sports and communal uplift.

