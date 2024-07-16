Guns Still Be Allowed Near Republican National Convention Two Days After Assassination Attempt On Trump

Security has heightened around the Republican National Convention after an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, but guns are still allowed in close proximity.

Due to Wisconsin law, firearms are permitted immediately outside the outer perimeter surrounding the Secret Service-controlled area of the Fiserv Forum convention center in Milwaukee. However, they are not allowed inside or in the immediate security perimeter.

State law grants people permission to openly carry guns and conceal carry with a permit inside what is described as the “soft perimeter,” the grounds surrounding the Secret Service patrolled inner “hard perimeter.” The one item that is allegedly banned indoors is tennis balls.

The situation was scrutinized as city officials admitted to being frustrated with the rules after Saturday’s developments. On July 13, Trump sustained an injury to the ear after an assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Blood was seen on his right ear as Secret Service agents escorted him off the stage to a waiting vehicle.

While officials aren’t in agreement with the city’s security measures, there is not much they can do. “It’s utterly ridiculous,” Milwaukee City Alderman Robert Bauman said. “I mean, I could just picture this image of somebody coming up to the entry point with, you know, an AR-15 strapped over one shoulder, a long rifle over another, and two pistols in his belt, and the cops asking him, ‘You got any tennis balls?'”

Bauman is the city leader who suggested adding firearms to a recently passed city ordinance that outlined what is banned in the outer perimeter, including tennis balls and paintball guns. The ordinance does not cover most firearms and only prohibits weapons already outlawed by the state, including fully automatic guns.

Wisconsin is an open-carry state that allows the public to carry firearms, including assault rifles. However, state law prohibits municipal governments from stepping in to change what the state already allows. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, “We as a city cannot legislate out of that.”

“Unless there’s something that is against state law, we have to respect Second Amendment rights, especially in regards to open-carry and conceal-carry if you’re licensed.”

According to Fox News, the agency and other officials announced on July 14 there are no set plans to expand the security perimeter and there are no known threats. “The arena’s set, the security is here, and we feel very comfortable that we’re working with the Secret Service,” Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley said.

The event kicks off on July 15 in the city that Trump openly expressed a huge disdain for. However, 50,000 delegates, alternates, and guests are scheduled to appear. Wheatley expressed safety as a top priority. “That’s very critical for us,” he said. Trump seems prepared to take center stage after his assassination scare. He made a post on July 14 stating he was going to delay his trip but then decided not to let a “potential assassin” alter his plans.

