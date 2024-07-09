Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Newly Conservative Amber Rose To Speak At Republican National Convention Rose recently made headlines this year after publicly showing her support for Trump.









Amber Rose is continuing her “MAGA” walk. The newly conservative media personality will speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC), which starts July 15.

Rose recently emerged as a Trump supporter and confirmed the convention appearance news to her X account on July 8. Her confirmation follows reports from CNN’s Kristin Holmes that Rose would take part in the political event.

“It’s true, I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. #MAGA,” exclaimed Rose, reaffirming her support of Trump’s reelection campaign.

Rose made headlines in May with her right-leaning political view. The model quickly faced backlash after posting a picture with former President Trump and his wife, Melania, at a campaign event.

Despite the controversy, the Philadelphia native remained adamant in her new stance. She defended her choice, stating that Trump is the only candidate with a “reasonable compromise” on abortion.

“Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion,” she commented under a The Shade Room post about her, as reported by HuffPost. “Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

The 40-year-old added, “Lmaooo y’all think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first.”

In recent years, Rose became known for her advocacy for women’s rights. Most notably, she began leading the Los Angeles-based Slut Walk in 2015, an event that promotes sex positivity and denounce slut-shaming. Many consider her “MAGA” alignment to differ sharply from her past and more inclusive politics.

Rose initially garnered fame through her former relationship with Kanye West, currently known as Ye. She dated the rapper for approximately two years, beginning in 2008. She also shares a child with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

No further details were shared about when Rose will speak during the days-long convention. However, the event expects to host many conservative leaders across various industries.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump And Biden’s Records On HBCUs Fact-Checked Post-Debate