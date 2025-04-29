News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Guyana’s President Demands Answers After 11-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Hotel Pool Guyana’s President has pledged his support for the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.







The President of Guyana is offering his full support to a family mourning an 11-year-old girl who was found dead inside a hotel pool in Tuschen.

Adrianna Younge’s body was discovered on the morning of April 24, lying in the pool of the Double Day Hotel after she was reported missing the day before, News Source GY reports. Many have expressed outrage, demanding answers as to what led to Younge’s death. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has agreed to the family’s request for an independent autopsy to find answers.

“We want full transparency,” Ali told Younge’s family. “As much witnesses the family want there (autopsy process) and is medically permissible, all of that and [their] requests will be honored.”

There has been outrage over the police’s handling of the case, with officers initially saying that Younge was last seen entering a car identified by color and license plate number. Assistant Commissioner of Police Khalid Mandall was removed from his post as Commander of Regional Police Division Three and replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Siwnarine following the death of Younge.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been directed to videotape every step of the process, including the autopsy, to eliminate any doubts or potential missteps.

“It is significant to note that the Guyana Police Force is also awaiting the arrival of another independent pathologist who was identified by family members of the deceased to perform the post-mortem examination,” the GPF said.

“The post-mortem examination is an important aspect of the investigation to confirm the cause of death of Adrianna Younge.”

On April 28, the Rights of the Child Commission called for immediate action from law enforcement, judicial authorities, and social services to ensure the quick pursuit of truth and justice in Younge’s case.

“Justice for Adrianna is not negotiable—it is a moral imperative”, the Commission said. “Report negligence, demand accountability, and prioritize child protection at all levels.”

