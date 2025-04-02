News by Stacy Jackson Daughter Of Murdered Parents Played Dead Until Killer Left Their Home As the 10-year-old suffered a non-fatal bullet wound, she locked herself in a room with her baby brother and called family members.







After 32-year-old Xavier Davis confessed to committing the murders of Texas couple Gregory Carhee, 35, Donyavia Lagway, 29, and their six-year-old daughter, Harmony, a 10-year-old survivor of the shooting, allegedly pretended she was dead after taking a bullet to the body and called family as she attempted to protect her baby brother.

The fatal incident occurred in 2021 after Davis intruded into the family’s Houston apartment, according to a report from the Houston Police Department. Davis shot the two parents in front of three of their children who were at the residence. He then shot Harmony in the head and the 10-year-old sister. Harmony died, while the 10-year-old suffered a non-fatal bullet wound. People reported that after the 10-year-old took the bullet, she played dead until the man left the apartment, long enough to make it to her untouched baby brother and call family members. Behind a locked door, the young girl did what she could to comfort and protect the baby boy.

Davis was charged with three counts of capital murder and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A second suspect, Alexus Williams, was arrested after she was linked to the investigation. Police alleged that Williams, who reportedly dated Lagway at one point, initiated the murder of the couple. “They had broken up shortly before the shootings,” police said in a release. “Investigators learned Williams arranged the robbery and suspect Davis was the shooter. Williams and Davis had been friends since they were children.”

Houston officials reported that Williams allegedly gave Davis permission to rob the home after he killed the targets. The woman was arrested in 2022 and charged with three counts of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Along with their 10-year-old daughter and baby boy, the couple leaves behind an eight-year-old son. Lagway was also pregnant with a fifth child at the time of the murder.

Williams has entered a plea deal of not guilty ahead of trial. As for Davis, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

