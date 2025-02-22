Entertainment by Mary Spiller Soul Singing Legend Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler Dies At 85 Butler had been living with Parkinson's disease prior to his death.







The co-founder of the music group The Impressions, Jerry Butler — an iconic baritone singer, has died. He was 85 at the time of his passing, which took place in his Chicago home on Feb 20.

Most known for his hits “For Your Precious Love” and “Only The Strong Survive” Butler had two Grammy nominations. The soul singer had been living with Parkinson’s disease before his death.

As reported by USA Today, Butler served on the Cook County Board of Commissioners for around 30 years as a public servant for the Chicago area.

Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board, expressed his condolences in a statement shared with USA Today.

Preckwinkle said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler, a legendary artist, dedicated public servant, and beloved member of our Cook County community. His contributions to music and public service are immeasurable. As a founding member of The Impressions, his distinguished voice helped shape the sound of R&B and soul, leaving an indelible mark on American music.”

Preckwinkle continued to call The Impressions singer as more than just a musical icon, but also an advocate for the Chicago people.

“As a Cook County Commissioner from 1985 to 2018, [Butler] worked tirelessly to expand healthcare access, improve infrastructure, and advocate for policies that strengthened our communities. His leadership as Chair of the Health and Hospitals Committee helped ensure that critical resources reached those in need,” Preckwinkle concluded in his statement.

Butler was originally born in Missouri to two parents who worked as sharecroppers. In the late 1950s, he co-founded the musical group The Impressions with his friend Curtis Mayfield; the fellow members included Sam Gooden, Richard Brooks, and Art Brooks. Butler signed with music label Vee-Jay Records, and the Impressions debuted with their hit singles “For Your Precious Love,” and “Come Back My Love” together. After a successful run, Butler went solo in 1960.

He later released “Only the Strong Survive,” and it became Butler’s highest-charting hit. The collaboration with songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff charted within the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time of its release.

Butler overall had 38 tracks on the Hot 100 list throughout his soul singing career.

