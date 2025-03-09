News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 18-Year-Old Hairstylist Faces Assault Charge After Dragging Client, 15, Across Floor Over Payment Dispute The hairstylist could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.







An 18-year-old hairstylist in Maryland now faces a second-degree assault charge after video went viral of her dragging a teenage client on the floor after a payment dispute.

Jayla Cunningham posted the video showing her drag the client across her salon after the 15-year-old allegedly tried to leave without paying for weave install. Cunningham told Fox 5 that she felt like she had to take matters into her own hands after the girl already tried to run out on her $150 bill.

“Forget trash, she ran without paying me,” the hairstylist told the outlet. “I dragged her by her hood back into the salon until I could get paid or, you know, until the police come or until, you know, she let me take out the service, because it’s like she literally ran outside, like she was about to be gone…I feel like if I didn’t do that, she would have been gone… and I would have just never been paid.”

In the video, Cunningham told the teenager to sit down until the money was sent. After dragging her back inside, she said the girl was “lucky” she didn’t get more physical. The stylist then proceeded the cut out the weave from the girl’s head.

“I’m not f—— playing. You just tried to f—— run. You lucky I ain’t beat the s— out you,” expressed Cunningham.

Court records obtained by People now show Cunningham could receive the assault charge. If convicted, the hairstylist could face a sentence of up to ten years as well as a $2,500 fine.

The girl’s mother also revealed that she tried to send the $150 due for the service. However, she accidentally transferred the money to the wrong account. The parent described the situation as “absolutely absurd,” expressing concern over her daughter’s mental state following the video’s exposure. Cunningham also shared that she received death threats after the video went viral.

The 15-year-old’s family has also hired a Maryland-based law firm, Jackson and Associates, to represent her.

“This appalling incident involving a minor child and an adult stylist was most certainly avoidable,” shared their attorney, De’Aja Thompson. “Unfortunately, this case is just one depiction of the reality of what happens when citizens take the law into their own hands. As a result, in this case, a young girl suffered physical and psychological injuries for what ultimately turned out to be a mistake, and another young lady is now facing criminal charges that could have larger implications.”

Cunningham’s first court date remains set for April 18.

