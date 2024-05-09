by Jeroslyn JoVonn Hairstylist Brings Client To Tears With Free Install For Mother’s Day A hairstylist went viral after gifting one mother of four with a free install for Mother's Day.









A hairstylist went viral for all the right reasons after gifting one mother of four with a free install for Mother’s Day.

An Atlanta-based beauty and travel influencer revealed the kind gesture God recently laid on her heart while applying a hair installation to a client. The stylist, who goes by Natiajah, took to TikTok on Wednesday, May 8, to share the heartwarming moment she had with a client who was surprised by her free service.

“Her reaction was priceless 💗 during this appointment the Holy Spirit put it on my heart ( i was already recording her install before i thought of it ) happy early mothers day to all the mom’s who work hard on a daily basis especially in this economy 💗” she captioned the post.

"Her reaction was priceless 💗 during this appointment the Holy Spirit put it on my heart ( i was already recording her install before i thought of it ) happy early mothers day to all the mom's who work hard on a daily basis especially in this economy 💗"

The client was preparing to pay for her hair installation when Natiajah informed her that the service was free of charge. The two enjoyed a heartfelt discussion about life when the stylist learned about her clients’ at-home life with four children. She explained how compelled she felt to let the mom get her hair done for free in honor of Mother’s Day and the client’s birthday.

“God put it on my heart,” Natiajah said as her client started to cry tears of joy.

“Thank you so much,” the woman said through tears. “I’m a still tip you. But thank you so much. You have such a beautiful spirit. God is so good.”

Now with the extra funds, the mother shared her plans to treat her children to a day of fun at the trampoline park. Viewers who watched the video applauded the hairstylist for the warm gesture.

“no bc my eyes were watering watching this🥹🥹.. God bless you💕,” one user wrote.

“the way she automatically thought about her kids when you told her🥹🥹🥹🥹,” added someone else.

