by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ja Rule And Sei Less Host Luncheon For NYC Moms Affected by Criminal Justice System Ja Rule honors 40 formerly incarcerated mothers at NYC's Sei Less ahead of Mother's Day.









Ja Rule teamed up with New York City hot spot Sei Less to honor a special group of mothers impacted by the scarred criminal justice system.

In celebration of the Mother’s Day holiday, Ja Rule and Sei Less owner Ivi Shano hosted an intimate luncheon at Sei Less Restaurant on Tuesday, May 7, for 40 formerly incarcerated mothers and their children, TMZ reports. Organized in partnership with The Ladies of Hope Ministries and REFORM Alliance, the luncheon allowed the women to share their stories and listen to Ja Rule’s personal experience with incarceration.

“For something like this for mothers who have been through incarceration, I can relate to that and it’s close to my heart, so to be a part of this is special to me,” Ja Rule told Billboard of the event.

“It’s a very hard thing for a mom to be incarcerated and have children and to be able to navigate that. It’s very difficult, so I empathize with them in a lot of ways.”

Guests enjoyed a curated menu of Beijing chicken, filet mignon with broccoli, chicken satays, rock shrimp tempura, and more while posing for photos with the “Always On Time” rapper. Ja Rule even shared his longtime goal of recording a song for his mother that would serve as a more upbeat feel than Tupac Shakur’s classic “Dear Mama.”

Ladies of Hope Ministries helps women on their post-incarceration journey with resources and guidance. The REFORM Alliance is dedicated to advocating for the formerly incarcerated by urging the government to change restrictive policies within the probation and parole system.

The Mother’s Day luncheon isn’t the first time Sei Less has worked with local hip-hop artists on charitable community initiatives. The Asian fusion restaurant previously teamed up with Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke during the holiday season to serve food to over 200 children from the Children of Promise organization.

“We are incredibly honored to have partnered with Ja Rule on such a special day for these mothers filled with unforgettable memories,” Shano said of the Mother’s Day luncheon. “This event is not just about a meal or a gift — it’s about creating a lasting impact, spreading love to our community, and making a real difference in the lives of these mothers.”

RELATED CONTENT: Help Mom Get Into Her Wealth-Building Bag For Mother’s Day