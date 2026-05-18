Haitian Flag Day: 5 Haitian-Owned Brands And Organizations To Support

The Haitian flag is one of the most powerful symbols of freedom and independence in the Americas. Originally sewn on May 18, 1803, by Catherine Flon, with guidance from her godfather, Haitian revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines, this flag was created during the fight against French colonial rule by removing the white stripe from the French tricolor and joining the blue and red sections together.

When Haiti became the first independent Black republic in 1804 after the Haitian Revolution, the flag came to represent resistance, pride, and self-determination. Today, it remains a deeply meaningful emblem of Haitian identity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a people who fought successfully against slavery and colonialism.

As we celebrate Haitian Flag Day on May 18, 2026, BLACK ENTERPRISE has highlighted five Haitian-owned brands to support.

Kreyòl Essence

Offering products ranging from skincare to haircare sourced directly from Haiti, the website states: “Every purchase supports farmers, women, and communities that create Kreyòl Essence Products.”

Vinshēk

Creating clothing that tells stories, Vinshēk’s website states, “Each drop is rooted in a specific moment in history, exploring culture, resistance, identity, and evolution through design. Whether revisiting the revolutionary spirit of the 1960s, Haitian Revolution of 1804, or honoring the elegance of a forgotten era, our garments serve as living archives, made to be worn, remembered, and felt.”

KO Kitchen/ Haitian KO Kitchen

Knockout Kitchen is a Haitian culinary and cultural platform founded by Chef Kerline Ordeus. Rooted in heritage and shaped by community, its work centers food as memory, care, and connection while offering Haitian cooking experiences, spices, take-away meals & more.





CCCC Haiti/ Cazale Community and Cultural Center

The Cazale Community and Cultural Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of young people in Haiti, founded by Haitian businesswoman Soledad DesRuisseaux when she moved from Haiti to New York in 1981. From there, she decided to take a leap of faith and open an after-school center in Cazale, Haiti, with the hope of having a safe space with electricity where students in the town could come and do their homework, read, and play.

Nouka Jewelry

NOUKA jewelry was founded to connect through jewelry passed down through generations. Its website states, “NOUKA was born from a quiet realization that grew too loud to ignore. Across Haiti’s diaspora, there is a deep longing for connection. Many of us carry stories shaped by migration, separation, and becoming someone new in unfamiliar places. We aimed to change that.”

RELATED CONTENT: SAK PASE? New York City Declares July 26 As Haitian Konpa Day