SAK PASE? New York City Declares July 26 As Haitian Konpa Day

New York City Declares July 26 As Haitian Konpa Day







New York City has designated July 26 as Haitian Konpa Day, an annual celebration honoring the rich legacy and cultural influence of Haiti’s signature dance and iconic musical genre.

On Dec. 4, the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations, led by Council Member Erik Bottcher, approved Resolution 987-2025, honoring konpa’s deep roots in Haitian culture and its strong presence throughout New York’s Haitian communities, the Haitian Times reports. With this resolution, July 26 will now be celebrated each year in NYC as a tribute to Haiti’s beloved music and dance tradition and its lasting influence on the city.

“Haitian culture has long been part of the rich and diverse fabric of our great city. Our food, dance, and music have helped make New York City what it is today,” said Council Member Rita Joseph, who sponsored the measure. “Haitian contributions are everywhere, and I am delighted that we are formally recognizing and celebrating Haitian Konpa music today.”

Sometimes spelled compas, kompas, or konpa, the genre stands as one of Haiti’s most cherished and commercially successful musical art forms. Nemours Jean-Baptiste is the pioneer who created konpa in 1955 by fusing a slowed-down merengue with American big-band elements and rasin rhythms. Jean-Baptiste debuted the sound that July at a concert at Place Sainte-Anne in Port-au-Prince.

Webert Sicot, an early collaborator of Jean-Baptiste, later introduced “cadence rampas,” a faster variation that ignited a friendly musical rivalry between the two. As konpa evolved, bands streamlined the big-orchestra setup for nightclub stages, helping the genre capture wider audiences. Now, Haitians worldwide celebrate kompa with pride.

New York City’s move to establish an official Haitian Konpa Day marks another major cultural milestone for the genre, coming on the heels of konpa earning a favorable review from UNESCO’s technical committee—putting it on the path toward recognition on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

With the new designation, New York City joins Haitians worldwide in celebrating the genre on July 26 each year. Supporters say the day will give the Haitian diaspora a moment to come together around the music that has shaped generations and remains central to Haiti’s cultural identity. An important milestone as the community continues to navigate challenges stemming from Donald Trump’s past remarks, including Haiti in his infamous “s—hole countries” slur, his move to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants, and the recent “permanent pause” on migration from the country to the U.S.

“Despite the negative narratives that have come from the highest office in the land, we will never forget our resilience and our strength to stand up for justice and our rights,” Joseph said.

