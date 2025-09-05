News by Mitti Hicks U.S. Coast Guard Repatriates Nearly 200 Undocumented Haitian Immigrants Since the beginning of fiscal year 2025 on Oct. 1, the DHS says U.S. Coast Guard crews repatriated over 600 undocumented Haitians compared to 857 aliens to Haiti in FY24.







The Department of Homeland Security says the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer repatriated nearly 200 undocumented Haitian immigrants after intercepting a dangerously overloaded vessel about 40 miles north of Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. The group of Haitians was attempting to escape a country that has been plagued by violence and instability.

According to the DHS, Spencer’s crew notified the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District about an overloaded vessel that was disabled in international waters. Once aboard the Coast Guard cutter, the Haitians were processed to determine their identities and provided with food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before being transported back to Haiti days later.

“The Coast Guard is committed to our mission to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders and preventing illegal entry into the United States and its territories,” Lt. Cmdr. Cory Arsenault, Coast Guard liaison officer to the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, said in a statement. “Anyone attempting to enter the United States illegally by sea will be interdicted and repatriated, consistent with U.S. law and policy.”

Haitian Immigrants Looking To Flee Escalating Violence

According to the Human Rights Watch, the crisis in Haiti has reached catastrophic levels as criminal groups united under the “Viv Ansanm” coalition intensify large-scale and coordinated attacks in the country. These incidents have severely impacted public services, including electricity, water supply, sanitation, health care, education, and more.

Data from the World Food Program shows that Haiti has one of the highest proportions of acutely food-insecure people in any crisis worldwide. In a report covering August 2024 to February 2025, more than five million people require humanitarian assistance. In addition, more than five million people are facing acute food insecurity, including two million experiencing emergency levels. According to the United Nations, nearly 1.7 million people in Haiti are displaced and require humanitarian aid.

Since the beginning of fiscal year 2025 on Oct. 1, the DHS says U.S. Coast Guard crews repatriated over 600 undocumented Haitians, compared to 857 aliens to Haiti in FY24. However, U.S. officials warn that these numbers could significantly increase as Haiti’s crisis worsens.

