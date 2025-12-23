News by Kandiss Edwards Shot But Unshaken: Photojournalist Dieu-Nalio Chery Risks His Life Documenting Haiti’s Unrest Chery shared a first-person account of his career and the risks he faced covering his homeland’s turmoil, including being shot while on assignment.







Haitian photojournalist Dieu-Nalio Chery, whose work has documented decades of political unrest, social struggle, and human rights issues in Haiti, has shared a first-person account of his career and the risks he faced covering his homeland’s turmoil, including being shot while on assignment.

Chery, now based in Michigan and a staff photographer at the University of Michigan, discussed his early years growing up in Haiti and developing his passion for photography in Port-au-Prince, where he began learning the craft at his uncle’s photo studio in the capital. He taught himself the technical and artistic skills that would shape his long career documenting life in Haiti’s most difficult moments. He chronicled his growth for the Global Citizen.

His work across more than two decades has focused on capturing the realities of life marked by poverty, violence, natural disaster, and political upheaval. Chery has photographed protests, illegal arrests, corruption, homelessness, earthquakes, and hurricanes, producing images widely used by international news outlets and human rights organizations.

Chery described a defining moment in his career in September 2019, when he was shot in the jaw while covering clashes in Port-au-Prince between protesters and officials over the approval of a new prime minister. The shooting occurred as a senator fired a weapon into a chaotic crowd, hitting Chery even as he continued to record the confrontation.

After that incident and subsequent threats from armed gangs targeting journalists, Chery left Haiti in 2021 to pursue safety and continue his work abroad. He credited assistance from the Artistic Freedom Initiative with helping him relocate and continue his professional career in the United States.

Chery’s coverage has earned significant recognition. He won the 2019 Robert Capa Gold Medal from the Overseas Press Club for courageous photography and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news photography in 2020 for his work capturing protests and unrest in Haiti.

While now based in Michigan, Chery continues to advocate for press freedom and the importance of visual storytelling in contexts where civic space is constrained and journalists face grave risk. His work underscores the vital role photojournalism plays in documenting struggles and resilience in societies confronting profound challenges.

