Hakeem Jeffries Says It's 'F**K Donald Trump' All Day Every Day The Democratic House leader let his displeasure be known after Trump's social media team posted a blatantly racist image of former President Obama and First Lady Michelle depicted as apes.







Minority House Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is fed up with the Trump administration’s theatrics and racism, and he’s being vocal about his displeasure.

On Feb. 6, the Democratic House leader let his displeasure be known after Trump’s social media team posted a blatantly racist image of President Obama and First Lady Michelle depicted as apes.

In a video on X, Jeffries said, “F*** Donald Trump.” In no uncertain terms, he condemned what he described as an intentional act by the president to denigrate the former First Family. Jeffries rejected the White House’s claim that the video was shared in error by a staffer. He urged Republican leaders to denounce Trump, whom he called a “serial fraudster” unfit for the presidency.

“This disgusting video posted by the so-called president was intentionally done F Donald Trump and his vile, racist, and malignant behavior. This guy is an unhinged bottom-feeder. President Obama and Michelle Obama are brilliant, caring, and patriotic Americans. They represent the best of this country. It’s time for John, through Mike Johnson and Republicans, to denounce the serial fraudster who’s sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. pretending to be the president of the United States.”

The brief but provocative video was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account late Feb. 5 and remained online for approximately 12 hours before being removed amid mounting criticism, Axios reported. A White House official later said the clip had been posted mistakenly by a staff member.

Hakeem Jeffries: "Fuck Donald Trump and his vile, racist and malignant behavior. This guy is an unhinged bottom-feeder, pic.twitter.com/vAl5yVad3o — We told you So (@terri4436166795) February 7, 2026

The vile imagery sparked backlash on both sides of the aisle. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” Scott a Black republican, who usually falls in line with conservatives, urged Trump to delete the post. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi also called for the video’s removal and an apology.

Democrats, including Jeffries, described the video as racist and offensive. The timing of the post, coming during Black History Month, intensified reactions as the imagery evoked historically racist tropes. Republicans and Democrats alike said the content was unacceptable, though some GOP lawmakers found a way to absolve Trump’s responsibility for the blatant disrespect.

Jeffries’ remarks seemingly marks a turning point by democrats who largely maintain decorum in the face of republican dog whistles.

