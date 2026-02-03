Entertainment by Sharelle B. McNair ‘Melania’ Trump’s Documentary Is Down Bad With Single Digit Rotten Tomatoes Rating With a 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes, that means a majority of critics weren't feeling it and only one liked it.







Guess the public isn’t feeling the new Melania movie as much as projected, as the numbers reveal the documentary received a six out of 100 score on Metacritic and 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, Economic Times reported.

The Brett Ratner-directed documentary premiered Jan. 30 showcasing the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration from the perspective of First Lady Melania Trump.

Amazon purchased the film for $40 million and splurged on marketing with a price tag of $35 million; however, it didn’t seem to take it so far. With a 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes, that means a majority of critics weren’t feeling it and only one liked it. The six out of 100 rating on Metacritic is seen as extremely low as the platform uses actual review scores, not just yes-or-no opinions.

The same goes for user ratings in Metacritic, receiving a 1.2 out of 10. But on Rotten, the film received 98% of user scores, deemed as positive, but starting a narrative of confusion.

According to Forbes, it is in the top three worst-rated IMDB movies in history, lingering at 1.3 after films Daniel The Wizard and Smolensk at 1.2. But the publication questioned the validity of the audience reviews, proposing a theory that people who chose to see the film actually like Mrs. Trump. But then there is the side-eye from some audience reviews sounding overly emotional and promotional. One review praised Melania as a “wonderful human” and said the theater erupted in applause.

Many MAGA supporters like those on Fox News are already calling on the film to be on the 2027 Oscar short list. “Well Melania should be nominated for I guess it’s an Oscar, right that’s for movies and if she was to go, she would be the best dressed and the classiest dressed by a long shot,” anchor Kayleigh McEnany said.

However, on social media, things are different. Users are slamming the film, cracking jokes. “I just called the police. Somebody broke into my car, didn’t steal anything, and left four tickets for the Melania movie. That is a hate crime,” @LePapillonBlu2 wrote on X.

One user quoted Variety saying, “’If they showed [the Melania documentary] on a plane, people would still walk out.’ Brutal.”

TikTok user @RodneyChappel tricked viewers into believing he was excited to see the movie at a drive-in theater only to give followers a laugh in the end with views of a dumpster.

However, Amazon MGM Studios is celebrating its opening weekend success coming in third place in the domestic top five. “We’re very encouraged by the strong start and positive audience response, with early box office for ‘Melania’ exceeding our expectation,” head of domestic theatrical distribution, Kevin Wilson said in a statement.

