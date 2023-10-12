Halle Bailey Pours Into Female Students With Angel Scholarship

Halle Bailey is letting it be known there are angels out there. In celebration of her first solo single, the songstress announced her Angel Scholarship, which seeks to help Black women students in the performing arts.

The four recipients, announced on Oct. 2, are all pursuing their artistic passions through education either in conservatories or traditional colleges, as two scholars attend HBCUs. Ranging from classically trained pianists to theater majors, this quartet is composed of a dynamic group of young women striving to become future leaders in their respective professions.

The unveiling of the inaugural cohort for the Angel Scholars Fund comes after Bailey first announced the scholarship, as confirmed by Blavity.

In a video to her Instagram on Sept. 27, The Little Mermaid star expressed her excitement at being able to support young women in achieving their creative dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

“I’m so excited to announce that I am launching the ‘Angel Scholarship,’ which will support amazing young Black women in the performing arts,” shared the 23-year-old. “Thank you for supporting ‘Angel’ and helping to make these incredible young ladies’ dreams come true. Stay tuned.”

Sharing how the chosen women “truly inspire” her, Bailey is giving back to the community she has represented in mainstream media in a ground-breaking way. Originally known as one half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, the talented vocalist rose to her own fame after landing the coveted role of Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid. Her first solo song, “Angel,” is described as an ode to empower Black women by celebrating their beauty and strength.

Her careers in both music and film are soaring, as Bailey is among the cast in the 2023 adaption of The Color Purple, playing a young Nettie in the movie. While the younger Bailey’s star is on the rise, her mission to be an “angel” back to young Black women continues to be a priority.

RELATED CONTENT: Halle Bailey Sends Support To Latina Actress Cast As Snow White Amid Racist Attacks