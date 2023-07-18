Halle Bailey Sends Support To Latina Actress Cast As Snow White Amid Racist Attacks

Halle Bailey is a princess who always finds the time to straighten someone else’s crown. Disney’s new Ariel recently extended her support to actress Rachel Zegler, who will play Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake and has already endured racist attacks over her casting.

Zegler, who is of Latin descent, won a Golden Globe for her work as Maria in the 2021 West Side Story remake.

However, that has not kept her safe from relentless online trolls who’ve targeted the 22-year-old actress since her casting as Snow White was announced last year, according to Insider.

Fans of the fairy tale felt that the role should be played by a white actress and took issue with the liberties director Greta Gerwig plans to take with the story: erasing Prince Charming and replacing the seven dwarfs with mystical creatures of all races, shapes, and sizes.

Zegler has been the central focus of the attacks. After on-set photos of her were published, she spoke out, prompting Bailey to show her support.

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” Zegler wrote on Twitter. “I really, truly do not want to see it. So I leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

we love you so much ❤️truly the perfect princess https://t.co/B5Pb9l7sXX — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 15, 2023

Many can easily recall the racist discourse surrounding Bailey’s casting, leading the film’s director, Rob Marshall, as well as the original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, to come to her defense.

The #NotMyAriel trend carried on for weeks after Bailey’s casting was announced. Bailey knew the moment was bigger than her own career and said she relied on wisdom from Beyoncé to help her drown out the noise and focus on the moment.

“As a Black person, you just expect it, and it’s not really a shock anymore,” Bailey said. ​”When [Chlöe and I] first signed to Parkwood, [Beyoncé] was always like: ​’I never read my comments. Don’t ever read the comments.’ Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo and I was so happy. I didn’t see any of the negativity.”