Halle Berry Launches Menopause-Focused Intimate Wellness Line ‘Thank Me Later’

Halle Berry has launched a new line of menopause-focused wellness products designed to enhance intimacy for everyone, regardless of gender, age, or life stage.

The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram on Friday to post a video announcing her new ‘Let’s Spin’ intimacy gel made for women experiencing menopause or perimenopause.

“Public Service Announcement to all of my ladies. You all know by now that I found out that I was in perimenopause with my intimacy coming to a screeching halt!” she shared in her caption.

“Meet my new best friend 😉 “Let’s Spin” is an intimacy gel my company @respin spent a year developing with @joyluxinc, and I’m happy to finally share it with you all. It’s clean, it’s fresh, and very lubricating! Spinning never felt so good ya’ll!”

Berry, 58, shared the same video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and told her followers to “Thank me later.” While lying on her sofa and holding her product to the camera, the X-Men star explained the significance of her new intimacy gel for women in phasing menopause.

“If you are a woman of midlife and you are going through perimenopause or menopause and you feel like you have razor blades in your vagina, here’s something that will help you out tremendously,” Berry said in the video.

“It’s called Let’s Spin. It’s an intimacy gel. I teamed up with Joylux to come up with, I think, one of the best intimacy gels ever there was …. It’s very, very lubricating, and it’s become my new best friend.”

“So I couldn’t find one on the market, so I said f*k it, and I made it myself. Give it a try,” she added.

Her new product line includes LET’S SPIN Intimacy Gel ($45) and vFit Plus Red Light Intimate Wellness Device ($495), which were both made to address menopause-related issues like vaginal dryness and pelvic health. The line reflects Berry’s journey of discovering her perimause earlier this year after initially mistaking her symptoms for something else. This experience made her aware of the lack of information and support she received from her own doctor regarding perimenopause.

“When I realized that the product I needed wasn’t on the market, I decided to make it myself,” Berry said in a press release. “We’ve been hard at work for the past year with Joylux, Ob-Gyn, Dr. Sarah de la Torre, developing and testing LET’S SPIN Intimacy Gel. We’ve perfected the formulation by using all clean ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and aloe, and making it pH-balanced for delicate, intimate tissue. This product has changed my life.”

Colette Courtion, founder and CEO of Joylux, is excited to partner with Berry to raise awareness about menopause and offer a solution for women facing related complications.

“After years of dedication to developing products that enhance women’s lives, receiving the call from Halle and Respin was very validating,” Courtion said. “With Halle’s powerful voice, advocacy, and Respin platform, we’re positioned to amplify our message and reach millions more women who want to advance their health and wellbeing. LET’S SPIN is a product for everyone.”

