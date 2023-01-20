Hallelujah! Disney Resorts Bringing Gospel Back to Disneyland in Honor of Black History Month

No wonder it’s called the “happiest place on earth.” There’s literally something for everyone to enjoy.

Black stories and experiences are taking the stage at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts as “Celebrate Gospel” returns to the park in observance of Black History Month.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the resort’s tribute to gospel music will showcase performances by award-winning Gospel music stars, recording artists, and community choirs from across Southern California.

Troubadour Tavern will expand its African-inspired menu with a limited-time honey-glazed fried chicken bowl and red velvet bundt cake during the celebration.

Visitors during the month of February will be greeted with Black culture. They can dance along to live music in genres such as R&B, reggae, funk, Motown, jazz, doo-wop, and gospel.

They can also head to the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage to groove to tunes from nightly live bands like LALA Brass, Forward Motion Band, and The Rhythm & Blues Brothas.

The Downtown Disney District has prepared a month full of family crafts, live music, and special offerings in celebration of Black History Month. Children and families can partake in creative activities inspired by Black heritage.

Disney has collaborated with National Geographic to produce a new video that will debut in the Main Street Opera House lobby at Disneyland park. The video, set to circulate outside of “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” starting January 27, will highlight the life story behind the historic relationship between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Gospel lovers can expect to hear recording artist Jekalyn Carr, guest singer-songwriter Melvin Crispell III, and a cappella group, Sacred Grove on Saturday, February 18. On February 25, the park will feature Grammy-winning singer and radio host Erica Campbell with special guest DOE and The Singers of Soul vocal ensemble.

“Celebrate Gospel” has been a tradition at Disneyland for over a decade, and visitors are welcome to come take part in the magical tribute to Black History at the Fantasyland Theatre on February 18 and February 25 from 2:30 to 7:00 p.m. PT.